Blackpool children celebrate 10 years of top-notch teaching with opening of 'fairytale-style' playhouse

Children at a Blackpool nursery celebrated 10 years of top-notch early learning with the grand opening of a fairytale-style playhouse and a very special guest.

Meadow Kindergarten, on Old Meadows Lane, turns 10-years-old in April, and pupils were treated to a tiger-themed celebration to mark the special occasion on Tuesday.

The Meadow Kindergarten celebrates its 10th year. The opening of the new playhouse

Nursery manager Gemma Green said: The children have been reading 'The Tiger Who Came To Tea' - the whole event was tiger-themed, they had tiger oranges and we had a visit from the tiger himself who came to cut the ribbon on the playhouse.

"The children have loved watching it being built. They started building it just before Christmas, so we have whipped it up really quickly. It looks like something out of a film."

The children's grandparents were invited to the opening of the playhouse, which was designed by Gemma's husband and pre-school assistant manager Matthew Green.

It features a slide, a climbing frame, an outdoor stage area, and a small indoor reading area.

The Meadow Kindergarten celebrates its 10th year

"We have watched many children grow over the years, seen some of them still come back and visit us, and we have had their siblings come to us," Gemma said.

"It feels like a big family. We run the nursery how we'd want it for our own children. It has been amazing to watch the nursery grow. We now have 160 children on roll with us."