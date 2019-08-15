Blackpool and The Fylde College been hailed as "national leader" after A Level results

Blackpool and The Fylde College is a "national leader", its principal has claimed.

B&FC has been ranked in the top two per cent of colleges in England for school leaver success for the third year running.

Pupils at Blackpool and The Fylde College.

The college year achieved a 98 per cent pass rate for 16 to 18 year old triple diploma students, whose programmes are the equivalent of studying three A-levels in academic subjects.

Applied Science student, Abigail Eaves, achieved a triple distinction star and with it, a place on UCLan’s Pharmacy degree. The 19-year-old, who attended Highfield Academy, had spent the whole summer worrying about her results and was understandably “really, really happy”.

Bev Robinson OBE, B&FC principal and chief executive at, said: “At B&FC, we offer an innovative and highly responsive curriculum co-created with industry to meet employers’ specific requirements.

“We are a national leader in higher technical and professional education and training.

“Technical education is extremely important for the UK economy, especially in light of Brexit, and B&FC believes it has a vital role in providing a workforce with the relevant skills required by industry.

“It is important to celebrate the achievements and successes of our students as they go on to higher education or embark on their careers in industry. I am confident I speak for everyone at B&FC when I offer my heartfelt congratulations and wish students every success in all their future endeavours.”