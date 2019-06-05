Bid to drive up teaching standards in Blackpool

An initiative to improve teaching standards in Blackpool has seen two organisations appointed by the council to deliver training.

The Ambition Institute and the Prince’s Teaching Institute are both specialists in teacher development.

Scheme aims to improve standards of teaching

It is hoped the move will help the resort hold onto good quality teachers by supporting them in their careers.

The scheme is part of the work of the Blackpool Opportunity Area, established by the Department for Education to raise education standards in the town and "broaden the horizons of young people in areas struggling with social mobility".

A council report adds: "One element of this is the Teach Blackpool programme whose key aim is to improve the recruitment and retention of quality teachers within the town.

"This will be achieved through nurturing and developing staff, with an emphasis on early career support and coaching, to enable them to deliver high quality teaching and learning and identify career progression pathways."

Meanwhile BAE Systems and the Sandcastle Waterpark are the latest companies to support a programme to help young people in the town prepare for the world of work, also as part of the Opportunity Area.

The businesses have partnered with The Careers and Enterprise Company and the Lancashire Enterprise Partnership (LEP) to become ‘cornerstone employers’.

They will invest time and resources to support schools and colleges with their careers education.

Steve Fogg, managing director of Shared Services at BAE, said: "Inspiring young people to understand the opportunities available and to prepare them for future employment is extremely important to us.

"We look forward to working collaboratively with schools, colleges and other organisations to help meet the needs of young people in the Blackpool area.”

Sandcastle managing director John Child added: "Our commitment to the partnership will be pledging to engage and inspire the young people of Blackpool through meaningful encounters, which include work experience, work placements, behind the scenes tours and interview techniques. "

Emloyers already taking part in the scheme include Westinghouse, Blackpool Transport, Civil Service North West and Lloyds Banking Group.