Best and worst performing high schools in around Blackpool, according to latest GCSE Progress 8 scores

Just one high school in Blackpool achieved an ‘above average’ Progress 8 score, new Department of Education figures reveal.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 27th Oct 2023, 14:21 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 14:36 BST

The Department of Education (DfE) has released its annual ‘Progress 8’ results to show how children’s secondary schools are faring compared with others.

Progress 8 figures, which give schools a positive or negative score, measure the progress that pupils make from Key Stage 2 in primary school right up to the end of their GCSEs in Key Stage 4.

It was introduced in 2016 as a fairer way to assess a school’s academic performance, rather than simply looking at raw grades and outcomes.

A score above zero means pupils have achieved better results on average at their school than at other schools across England that got similar results at the end of Key Stage 2.

This means they have achieved an ‘above average’ score.

The figures show that one school in Blackpool received an ‘above average’ score.

13 schools recorded no Progress 8 scores.

These were BFC School, Tower Learning Centre Independent School, Woodlands School, Lancashire Alternative Provision, Lotus School, Blackpool and the Fylde College, Poplar House School, Red Rose School, St Annes College Grammar School, Great Arley School, Red Marsh School, AKS Lytham and Rossall School.

They were not included in this list as a result.

Check out the results below:

Progress 8 scores have been published showing the academic progress achieved by pupils at the resort's schools,

Progress 8 scores have been published showing the academic progress achieved by pupils at the resort's schools,

Preston Muslim Girls High School achieved a Progress 8 score of 1.13 which is 'well above average' for the Local Authority. Ofsted rated the school as 'outstanding' in 2022.

Preston Muslim Girls High School achieved a Progress 8 score of 1.13 which is 'well above average' for the Local Authority. Ofsted rated the school as 'outstanding' in 2022. Photo: Google

Eden Boys’ School achieved a Progress 8 score of 0.97 which is 'well above average' for the Local Authority. The school was rated as 'outstanding' by Ofsted following an inspection in 2018.

Eden Boys’ School achieved a Progress 8 score of 0.97 which is 'well above average' for the Local Authority. The school was rated as 'outstanding' by Ofsted following an inspection in 2018. Photo: Google

Penwortham Girls' High School achieved a Progress 8 score of 0.72 which is 'well above average' for the Local Authority. The school was rated as 'outstanding' by Ofsted following an inspection in 2014.

Penwortham Girls' High School achieved a Progress 8 score of 0.72 which is 'well above average' for the Local Authority. The school was rated as 'outstanding' by Ofsted following an inspection in 2014. Photo: Google

Broughton High School achieved a Progress 8 score of 0.5 which is 'well above average' for the Local Authority. Ofsted rated the school as 'outstanding' in 2022.

Broughton High School achieved a Progress 8 score of 0.5 which is 'well above average' for the Local Authority. Ofsted rated the school as 'outstanding' in 2022. Photo: Google

All Hallows Catholic High School achieved a Progress 8 score of 0.27 which is above average for the Local Authority. Ofsted rated the school as 'outstanding' in 2023.

All Hallows Catholic High School achieved a Progress 8 score of 0.27 which is above average for the Local Authority. Ofsted rated the school as 'outstanding' in 2023. Photo: Google

