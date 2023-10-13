News you can trust since 1873
Back to School! Blackpool new starters including: Carlton, Hambleton, Kincraig, Larkholme

All new faces starting Primary school across Blackpool this year in the first year pics.
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 13th Oct 2023, 13:15 BST
Preston Primary schools all over have welcomed a whole class of new faces to their community as little ones gear up ready for their first year at school.

Here are 35 pictures of new school starters as they prepare to embark on their first year of education.

