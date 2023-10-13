Back to School! Blackpool new starters including: Carlton, Hambleton, Kincraig, Larkholme
All new faces starting Primary school across Blackpool this year in the first year pics.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Preston Primary schools all over have welcomed a whole class of new faces to their community as little ones gear up ready for their first year at school.
Here are 35 pictures of new school starters as they prepare to embark on their first year of education.