Award-winning gymnastic club at Ribby Hall could be forced to relocate

An award-winning Fylde gymnastic club could be forced to relocate after the owners of the hall it meets at said it was under review.

Gymnasts and parents of Ribby Hall Rythmic Gymnastics Club, based at Ribby Hall Health and Fitness Club in Wrea Green, have been informed their future at the club is being assessed.

Management were due to meet yesterday evening to decide the future of holding classes there. The rhythmic gymnasts use the facilities to train six days a week.

Sarah Jayne Latham, one of the parents from the club, said a meeting was held last Saturday between the parents and the coach, Ana Blackburn.

She said: “Ribby Hall said they can no longer support us being at the club as they were making some changes to the hall. We later had an update that management want to have a meeting to help address the issues.”

Sarah explained how her 10-year-old daughter has been selected for a Team GB development pathway programme and she fears her position could now be jeopardised.

She added: “The children are so committed to their gymnastic training and it really is quite worrying what may happen if they can’t train at Ribby Hall anymore.”

The club, which was formed around six years ago, has grown from recreational classes.

Rhythmic gymnastics combines ballet, gymnastics, dance, and apparatus manipulation.

The club, which in the past has been entirely funded by contributions from parents, celebrated earlier this year after 11 squad members were selected for the Team GB development pathway for espoir (Under-12s).

No-one from Ribby Hall was available for comment.