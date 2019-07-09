Award for Flakefleet Primary School headteacher Dave McPartlin

The headteacher of Flakefleet Primary School in Fleetwood, who guided his school choir into the finals of this year's Britain's Got Talent, has been given a special award in London.

Dave McPartlin received a British Citizen Award at the House of Lords in recognition of the way he inspired the children at the Northfleet Avenue school.

The ebullient school head and his crew of youngsters charmed the nation with their unique rendition of Take That's Rule The World in the final, attired in an array of spectacular costumes.

Mr McPartlin posted on the school's Facebook site: "Feeling pretty overwhelmed to have received a British Citizen Award today at the House of Lords for our Flakefleet adventures in Education and how (in our own quirky way!) we use them to work with, support and improve our community and raise aspirations.

"Anyone who knows us knows that we don’t want to be famous, we just want to do nice things, make people smile and help make the world a better place.

"Couldn't do the things we do without the hard work, dedication and support of our amazing staff and the mighty Fleetwood.

#daretodream campaign."