The video was shared on social media and showed the female activist approach drag queen, Aida H Dee, during her show, holding up a placard and shouting ‘you’ve crossed the line’.

When the children’s entertainer didn’t respond, she became more threatening.

Laura Green was in the audience, when Alison got up to disrupt the show around ten minutes into the story.

Protester storms the drag queen story hour at Blackpool Central Library

Laura said: “She got right up in her face and personal space. She started saying horrid things to her.”

The protester, Alison Hocking, was there with a man and two children - including one in a pram.

Members of Blackpool Central Library had to book for the event and give their names at the door, then the building was closed off to the public once it started.

The man who was live streaming the incident began shouting “Child grooming. You all need to wake up.”

Aida H Dee The Storytime Drag Queen after the story hour in Blackpool

Aida turned away from the abusive couple and didn’t respond, while staff tried to distract the children by singing.

Laura added: “The security staff came over and escorted her, her male partner and children out. After that we carried on with story time.

It was a fantastic event regardless of what happened and I am proud to have been there to support it. The protesters are the only people who put our safety into jeopardy.”

Alison was heard on the video, praising the two children as they were escorted outside, saying ‘well done boys you were absolutely amazing’.

They joined other anti-trans protesters outside the Central Library, including a younger woman who appeared to be crying as she took the pram away from Alison.

Members of the hate group said that library staff ‘viciously grabbed’ Alison, but witnesses state this is not the case.

Alan Cavill, Director of Communications and Regeneration, said:

“The protester used threatening language and behaviour towards both the performer and other council employees in the library leading to the security team taking swift and appropriate action.

“There is no place for hate in Blackpool. We always have and always will promote diversity and acceptance across everything we do.”

Mr Cavill added that it was otherwise a “lovely event full of laughter and fun where children were entertained by interactive storytelling followed by a craft session”.

Sab Samuel, who performs as Aida H Dee the Storytime Drag Queen, said:

"They used their young child as a trojan horse to get into the library and then disrupt and scare other children and that is just despicable”.

The story hour is designed to promote inclusiveness and diversity,

He added: “You don't teach acceptance, you prevent hatred. Today it was clear I needed to teach acceptance as there were hateful people in the room."

The tour has been met with protests outside several venues, including Leeds, by far right groups.