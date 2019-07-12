Anchorsholme Library will host "Generation Friends" group again to help bring young and old together

The "Generation Friends" group at Anchorsholme Library aims to bring young and old people together.

Anchorsholme Academy approached their local library in June to set up the group, which they hoped would see their youngest pupils get to know older locals.

The school will send children to the library each week to spend time with Blackpool pensioners once term restarts in September.

Five year old Polly Drury says: “I love to read with my older friend, Susan.”

Anne Walton said: “It’s lovely that one of the children sits with me and says she likes me and another one shouted hello across the street the other morning. It makes me feel so good! I’ve even been invited to sports day at the school.”