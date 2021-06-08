'All the world's a stage' for Poulton primary school pupils learning Shakespearean insults and the bard's history

The drama sessions are taking place at Hambleton Primary Academy and Nursery School, Church Lane, as pupils prepare for the next step in their education.

The Shakespeare sessions aim to inspire confidence in the pupils and prepare them for literature studies once they reach high school.

"The day has been created to support year six pupils who have had a disrupted year and many will not have set foot in their future high school during the pandemic," said Estelle Bellamy, director of English at Hambleton.

"All of them will be expected to study Shakespeare in their first year so this is a way of demystifying what some see as a difficult topic and boosting their confidence in the process."

Drawing on previous work with the Royal Shakespeare Company, pupils take part in practical sessions and learn about rhythm and meter.

After composing their own sonnets, the year sixes get the chance to insult each other using Shakespearean words.

Those who may be more interested in history are also catered for in a lesson on Shakespeare's life and the world-famous Globe Theatre.

"So far students have really enjoyed these workshops," Ms Bellamy said, "Encouraging them to have fun with the language and compare Shakeapeare's world and ideas with their own lives will make them look forward to studying more plays when they start high school."

Similar Shakespeare sessions will take place across schools run by the Fylde Coast Academy Trust to prepare pupils for the transition to secondary school.

By the end of the sessions nearly 300 pupils will have taken part in the workshop days.

1. 'I bite my thumb at you sir!' Pupils from Hambleton Primary take part in Shakespeare Day by shouting insults in the style of the Bard. Year 6 pupils Ellie Pangburn and Ashton Wright with director of English Estelle Bellamy. Photos by Dan Martino

2. Getting into the spirit Director of English, Estelle, turned out in full Shakespearean garb. Photos by Dan Martino.

3. Not so intimidating! Using Shakespearean insults aims to make pupils less intimidated when studying the bard. Photos by Dan Martino

4. Pupils built confidence and learnt about the bard Pupils from Hambleton Primary take part in Shakespeare Day by shouting insults in the style of the Bard. Photos by Dan Martino.