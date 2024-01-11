News you can trust since 1873
Lancashire school applications: all the outstanding primary schools in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre

As the deadline for primary school applications in Lancashire draws closer, we've collected all of the primary schools across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre that are deemed the very best by Ofsted.

By Aimee Seddon
Published 11th Jan 2024, 14:06 GMT
Updated 11th Jan 2024, 14:20 GMT

Parents/carers in Lancashire have until 11:59pm on Monday, January 15 to apply for a primary school place for their child and in case you have not yet submitted your form, the Post have created this list of all the schools currently considered 'outstanding' by Ofsted.

In total there are 13 primary schools* across the area which currently hold an outstanding rating, the highest one available after good, requires improvement and inadequate.

Normally a school judged outstanding will usually be inspected within the four academic years following its last inspection, but some of these 28 have not been inspected for a decade.

So take a look below at all the outstanding primary schools in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre, ordered by the most recent report.

*The Post has not included special independent schools in this list.

All the outstanding primary schools in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre

1. Outstanding primary schools in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre

All the outstanding primary schools in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Rated outstanding in May 2023.

2. Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Primary School

Rated outstanding in May 2023. Photo: Google Maps

Rated outstanding in February 2023.

3. Singleton Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School

Rated outstanding in February 2023. Photo: Google Maps

Rated outstanding in November 2022.

4. St Nicholas CofE Primary School, Blackpool

Rated outstanding in November 2022. Photo: Google Maps

Rated outstanding in March 2022.

5. The Willows Catholic Primary School, Kirkham

Rated outstanding in March 2022. Photo: Google Maps

Rated outstanding in November 2021.

6. Lytham Hall Park Primary School

Rated outstanding in November 2021. Photo: Google Maps

