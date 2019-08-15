Actor Ammir is setting his sights on a Hollywood future after Blackpool Sixth

Ammir Shah is a name and face you could be seeing in the future as the 19-year-old Blackpool Sixth student is heading off to university to study film acting.

The South Shore resident will be going to the University of Chichester in West Sussex to study ‘Acting For Film’ after achieving a distinction merit in film and TV.

The budding actor said: “I have always wanted to be an actor since I was little and this is just amazing.

“I can’t wait to start at university and get start performing.

“Hopefully after graduating, I want to get into the film and acting industry and the dream is to move to America.

Antony Clark, who is part of the additional support team at Blackpool Sixth said Ammir has been a ‘massive success’ after having a difficult time in education and has received massive support through friendships he has made at the school.

He said: “Ammir has had to go through a route-through programme and resit his GCSEs in order to get where he has now.

“It can be quite a challenge but he has come on fantastically well. His academic and personal growth has been amazing.

“Initially he was quite shy but now he is now a bery articulate person who is off to university to do something he absolutely loves.

“He has got so involved while at Blackpool Sixth and I believe he has had a better time here than at high school which I don’t think he enjoyed.”

Ammir said he is going to Nandos and out drinking later to celebrate adding: “I would have no matter the results.”