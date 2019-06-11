A new uniform is being brought in at Montgomery Academy in Bispham - this is when your child will have to wear it

The recent rebranding of Montgomery High School to Montgomery Academy will see the uniform replaced.

It will be rolled out to pupils starting their first year at the Bispham school in August, with existing youngsters able to wear their own uniform until August 2020.

A new skirt and PE kit will also be brought in.

In a letter sent home to parents, the school said: "The pupils have had a lot of input with the skirt and it has been decided to have a plain maroon skirt with a pleated back and four buttons on the front.

"The new Year Seven cohort will start with the new uniform in August, but existing pupils will not need to change the uniform until the following year, August 2020.

"However, clothing retailers will stop selling our old uniform before then."

It added: "We look forward to your continued support as the school moves forward in our efforts to maintain high standards in matters of uniform and the outstanding appearance of our pupils."

The education watchdog Ofsted recently visited the Fylde Coast Academy Trust (FCAT) school, in All Hallows Road, with a report last month saying bosses were "taking effective action” to boost standards.

That's after two 'requires improvement' grades in the last two visits.

Inspector Neil Mackenzie told headteacher Stephen Careless: “It is evident that, since the last inspection, some features of the school have improved both significantly and quickly.”

A “turbulent” period of staff turnover has eased, the quality of teaching is now much better, a crackdown on bad behaviour has worked, and morale is much higher than it once was, Mr Mackenzie said.

He also praised FCAT, which also runs a number of other schools on the Fylde coast.

Mr Careless, who became headteacher in July 2016, said: “We are very pleased with the outcome of this visit. Our journey of improvement continues.”

Former headteacher Tony Nicholson, who is now FCAT's chief executive officer, added: "I add my congratulations and thanks to all who are playing a part in the improvement journey of Montgomery Academy.

"Having previously led the school out of special measures in 2016, I am personally committed to seeing Montgomery being recognised as a good school, serving the needs of its community with passion and conviction."

The school will be given a fresh rating when Ofsted carries out its next full inspection.