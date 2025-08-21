43 fabulous pictures of students in Lancashire celebrating GCSE Results Day 2025

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 21st Aug 2025, 13:34 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2025, 14:01 BST

16-year-olds today across Lancashire have been collecting their highly anticipated GCSE exam results.

As pupils breathe a sigh of relief and begin celebrating their success schools and headteeachers across the county have been sharing their congratulations and high hopes for the Classes of 2025 in the.

We wish all those celebrating today a massive congratulations!

We created a gallery of celebrating pupils from schools in all areas of the county - see if you can spot anyone you know below...

CONGRATULATIONS: The classes of 2025 across Lancashire celebrating GCSE exam success

1. CONGRATULATIONS: The classes of 2025 across Lancashire celebrating GCSE exam success

CONGRATULATIONS: The classes of 2025 across Lancashire celebrating GCSE exam success | NW Photo: NW

Photo Sales
Westholme School pupils celebrate

2. Westholme School

Westholme School pupils celebrate | submit

Photo Sales
Ellie Dunleavey

3. Westholme School 5

Ellie Dunleavey | submit

Photo Sales
Oscar Hinks

4. Westholme School 6

Oscar Hinks | submit

Photo Sales
Students and staff at Lytham St Annes Academy are celebrating today with more students than ever achieving Grade 7 to 9 in their GCSE examinations across all subjects.

5. Lytham St Annes Academy 1

Students and staff at Lytham St Annes Academy are celebrating today with more students than ever achieving Grade 7 to 9 in their GCSE examinations across all subjects. | ugc Photo: ugc

Photo Sales
Students and staff at Lytham St Annes Academy are celebrating today with more students than ever achieving Grade 7 to 9 in their GCSE examinations across all subjects.

6. Lytham St Annes Academy 2

Students and staff at Lytham St Annes Academy are celebrating today with more students than ever achieving Grade 7 to 9 in their GCSE examinations across all subjects. | ugc Photo: ugc

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 11
Next Page
Related topics:SchoolsStudentsLancashireBlackpool
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice