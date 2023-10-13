News you can trust since 1873
35 photos of Year One primary school pupils in Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde including: Lytham, Blackpool, Cleveleys and Fleetwood

It was back to school for the Year One pupils across Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde.
By Richard Hunt
Published 13th Oct 2023, 20:31 BST

Fylde coast schools all over have welcomed back their Year One youngsters, who have all joined new classes with new teachers to lead them over the next year.

Here are 35 pictures of the youngsters as they prepare for another year of education.

Lytham Hall Park Primary School

1. Lytham Hall Park Primary School

Lytham Hall Park Primary School Photo: BEG

Larkholme Primary School, Fleetwood

2. Larkholme Primary School

Larkholme Primary School, Fleetwood Photo: BEG

Singleton Primary School

3. Singleton Primary School

Singleton Primary School Photo: BEG

Poulton St Chad's Primary

4. Poulton St Chad's Primary

Poulton St Chad's Primary Photo: BEG

Lytham Hall Park Primary School

5. Lytham Hall Park Primary School

Lytham Hall Park Primary School Photo: BEG

Lytham CofE Primary School

6. Lytham CofE Primary School

Lytham CofE Primary School Photo: BEG

