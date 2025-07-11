20 marvellous photos from Millfield Science and Performing Arts College's 2025 prom

Next up in our prom coverage is Millfield Science and Performing Arts College in Thornton Cleveleys.

Millfield College held their 2025 prom at The Glass House in Staining on Thursday, June 26

A spokesperson for the school said: “Team Millfield' celebrated the end of an amazing five years with our wonderful Year 11 leavers at their prom on Thursday 26th June at the Glasshouse in Staining. The students all looked amazing in their beautiful dresses and smart suits and did themselves and the school proud as they danced the night away. They conducted themselves with maturity and elegance enjoying a meal and celebrating with their teachers. The staff at the Glasshouse were impressed with their outstanding behaviour and commented on how the Prom felt like one big happy family.

Take a look at 20 glamorous photos from the night below...

What a colourful array of dresses!

What a colourful array of dresses! | submit

A large group of lads pose for a photo

A large group of lads pose for a photo | submit

Cute!

Cute! | submit

Dresses fit for princesses!

Dresses fit for princesses! | submit

A group pose for a picture

A group pose for a picture | submit

A trio of lovely ladies

A trio of lovely ladies | submit

