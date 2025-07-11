20 marvellous photos from Millfield Science and Performing Arts College's 2025 prom

A spokesperson for the school said: “Team Millfield' celebrated the end of an amazing five years with our wonderful Year 11 leavers at their prom on Thursday 26th June at the Glasshouse in Staining. The students all looked amazing in their beautiful dresses and smart suits and did themselves and the school proud as they danced the night away. They conducted themselves with maturity and elegance enjoying a meal and celebrating with their teachers. The staff at the Glasshouse were impressed with their outstanding behaviour and commented on how the Prom felt like one big happy family.