Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 3rd Jun 2024, 14:33 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2024, 14:44 BST

Over the past two months, 12 schools and nurseries across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre received new Ofsted reports.

Schools and nurseries can be rated one of four grades: outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate, with a mix of ratings being given out this month.

If a school/nursery requires improvement, it is put under special measures, whilst good schools are checked less frequently.

Take a look at the schools and nurseries that received reports in August and July below, including their classifications, highlights and areas that require improvement...

Report published Aug 19 following an inspection on July 17. Classed as 'Requires improvement'. Highlights: staff place a strong focus on helping children to settle and build strong attachments; language-rich environment. Improvements needed: implement an effective curriculum; take all reasonable steps to minimise potential hazards to children; help staff to understand the importance of giving children time to respond to their questions.. Previous inspection: N/A.

2. Little Angels Nursery

Report published Aug 19 following an inspection on July 17. Classed as 'Requires improvement'. Highlights: staff place a strong focus on helping children to settle and build strong attachments; language-rich environment. Improvements needed: implement an effective curriculum; take all reasonable steps to minimise potential hazards to children; help staff to understand the importance of giving children time to respond to their questions.. Previous inspection: N/A. | Google Maps

Report published Aug 13 following an inspection on June 20. Classed as 'Good'. Highlights: happy and eager children; behaviour is good across the nursery; well-sequenced curriculum. Improvements needed: consistently adapt teaching to implement the curriculum during all parts of the day; ensure all children understand the impact their behaviours have on themselves and others. Previous inspection: N/A.

3. Kids Planet Clifton Lodge

Report published Aug 13 following an inspection on June 20. Classed as 'Good'. Highlights: happy and eager children; behaviour is good across the nursery; well-sequenced curriculum. Improvements needed: consistently adapt teaching to implement the curriculum during all parts of the day; ensure all children understand the impact their behaviours have on themselves and others. Previous inspection: N/A. | Google Maps

Report published Aug 7 following an inspection on July 15. Classed as 'Good'. Highlights: confident and happy children; children's language and early literacy skills are prioritised; children's physical development is promoted well. Improvements needed: strengthen staff understanding of the intent for each child during the activities they provide,. Previous inspection: N/A.

4. Kids Planet Norbreck

Report published Aug 7 following an inspection on July 15. Classed as 'Good'. Highlights: confident and happy children; children's language and early literacy skills are prioritised; children's physical development is promoted well. Improvements needed: strengthen staff understanding of the intent for each child during the activities they provide,. Previous inspection: N/A. | Google Maps

Report published Aug 5 following an inspection on June 25. Classed as 'Outstanding'. Highlights: secure, loving relationships between staff, children and families; ambitious curriculum; SEND pupils are supported extremely well. Improvements needed: N/A. Previous inspection: N/A.

5. Kids Planet Lytham Lodge

Report published Aug 5 following an inspection on June 25. Classed as 'Outstanding'. Highlights: secure, loving relationships between staff, children and families; ambitious curriculum; SEND pupils are supported extremely well. Improvements needed: N/A. Previous inspection: N/A. | Google Maps

Report published Aug 5 following an inspection on June 26. Classed as 'Good'. Highlights: happy and settled children; strong focus on developing children's communication; children's progress monitored carefully. Improvements needed: support the experienced, well-qualified staff to share their skills and best practice with the newer staff members. Previous inspection: N/A.

6. Kids Planet Poulton

Report published Aug 5 following an inspection on June 26. Classed as 'Good'. Highlights: happy and settled children; strong focus on developing children's communication; children's progress monitored carefully. Improvements needed: support the experienced, well-qualified staff to share their skills and best practice with the newer staff members. Previous inspection: N/A. | Google Maps

