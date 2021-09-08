Geronimo the alpaca: First post-mortem findings show he may not have had Bovine TB

Veterinary nurse Helen Macdonald with the alpaca Geronimo at Shepherds Close Farm in Wooton Under Edge, Gloucestershire on August 25, 2021

The animal’s owner, Helen Macdonald, requested a copy of the post-mortem examination after Geronimo was removed from her farm in South Gloucestershire and culled by Government officials.

Lawyers acting for the veterinary nurse said she had received a letter from the Government Legal Department containing the preliminary findings of the post-mortem examination.

These findings were then reviewed by veterinary surgeons supporting Ms Macdonald.

“For clarity there are no white or cream caseous, enlarged abscesses typical for bTB in alpacas whether in the lungs, bronchial, mediastinal or retropharyngeal lymph nodes.

“Ms Macdonald has formally requested the full findings of the post-mortem report ‘Form TB50’, together with all relevant documents and the results of further tests on tissue samples, blood, serum or plasma taken or obtained from Geronimo, along with any further test results including Enferplex, Idexx, Actiphage and any other PCR or interferon gamma tests performed by Defra, along with the results of histopathogical examination.

“She has further requested that both fresh, frozen and formalin fixed tissue and fluid samples be preserved and provided to an independent expert to carry out further tests.”