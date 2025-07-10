The One to Five Guide to: New Comedy Podcast

An exciting new addition to the world of LGBTQIA+ podcasting, The One to Five Guide explores the bars and clubs of the UK gay scene through a hilarious deep dive into the opinions of the great British public!

Despite their thirty-year age gap, hosts Christian and Nick have been touring the scene together for the past two decades and, in The One to Five Guide, they revisit their favourite cities via a tongue-in-cheek trawl through the Google and Tripadvisor reviews!

The opening episode of Series Two, The One to Five Guide to Blackpool, the pair pop into Mardi Gras, Garlands, The Flying Handbag, Funny Girls, Peek-A-Booze and Man Bar. As well as exploring a weird and wonderful cross section of reviews for these iconic venues, Christian and Nick discuss fun facts about the queer history of the city and share outrageous anecdotes from their long and colourful friendship. The series, released fortnightly, also covers Newcastle, Leeds, Soho, Cardiff, Birmingham, Manchester, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Belfast and Liverpool. Each episode is accompanied by a handy ‘gay scene guide’, with information on all the venues covered, downloadable at www.theonetofiveguide.com

You can listen to all episodes here: https://shows.acast.com/the-one-to-five-guide

Mardis Gras Bar and Hotel, Blackpool

On creating the podcast, Christian says: “We’ve thoroughly enjoyed taking an affectionate look at the punters’ opinions, good and bad! The quirky and sometimes brazen details they include in their reviews never ceases to amaze us!” Nick adds, “It can be difficult to find a definitive gay guide for many UK cities. Although we’re a comedy podcast, we hope to serve a practical purpose too for those seeking a cheeky night out on the scene. And we’re all about inclusivity; if you’re a straight ally looking to shimmy on down to your local gay venue for a boogie or a spot of drag bingo, there’s plenty for you to enjoy in The One to Five Guide!” Christian echoes this: “We firmly believe in the importance of maintaining safe spaces for the LGBTQIA+ community and hope The One to Five Guide will serve as a light-hearted nudge to get out there and support local gay bars.”

When not busy trawling the internet for comedy gold, Christian Anthony works as Director of Drama at St. Paul’s School, London, having previously worked as a freelance journalist for publications including Attitude, GQ and Dazed and Confused. Nick Spring worked as an English teacher at Felsted School, Essex, for over thirty years and, since retiring, has moonlighted as a librarian, careers advisor and wedding celebrant.

Website: www.theonetofiveguide.com