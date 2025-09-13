Reaching new heights for One Fylde!
Inspired by Neil’s passion to give back, eight members of the One Fylde team; including frontline support staff and senior leaders, have pledged to join the jump. Together, they will take to the skies in a powerful display of solidarity, inclusion and shared purpose.
Neil’s bold decision has sparked a wave of enthusiasm across the organisation. It’s a reminder of the transformative power of person-centred support and the remarkable outcomes that can be achieved when people with learning disabilities and autism are empowered to lead.
Josephine Cross, Head of Fundraising at One Fylde said: “This is far more than a fundraising event, it is a celebration of courage, community and the incredible people we are privileged to support. Neil’s dream has become a shared mission, and we are immensely proud of the team for stepping up in support.”
The skydive reflects One Fylde’s ongoing commitment to placing the people they support at the heart of everything they do. It exemplifies how encouragement, empowerment and genuine partnership can help individuals achieve extraordinary things.
Supporters are invited to back Neil and the One Fylde team by donating to the fundraiser. Every contribution helps the organisation continue delivering high-quality, person-centred support to people with learning disabilities and autism in local communities.
https://onefylde.enthuse.com/pf/neil-bennett
To learn more about how you can support this inspiring charity, and help fund vital initiatives that empower individuals with learning disabilities and autism to thrive and feel truly valued in society; please contact our Head of Fundraising at [email protected]