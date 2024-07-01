Local hero returns to inspire Blackpool business leaders

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jordan Wylie MBE will give a keynote speech this week on the topics of mental health and sustainability.

A well-known adventurer, author and armed forces veteran will return to Blackpool this week to deliver a keynote speech to the town’s business community.

Jordan Wylie MBE was born and raised in Blackpool. Despite a challenging upbringing which saw him leave school with no qualifications, he has become one of the country’s most celebrated adventurers, a best-selling author, television personality, and a mentor to thousands of young people in his role as National Ambassador for Army Cadets.

Jordan will address the audience at the Fylde Coast Responsible Business Network event, which takes place on Wednesday (July 3) at Blackpool Football Club.

Jordan Wylie who is addressing the Fylde Coast Responsible Business Network on Wednesday

The organisation hosts regular networking meetings for Blackpool’s businesses and organisations aimed at promoting collaboration and sharing opportunities to maximise action which supports the wider community and the town’s population.

Known to many for his role in Channel 4’s Celebrity Hunted programme, Jordan’s most recent adventure involved an eco-triathlon from the leaning tower of Pisa to Blackpool Tower, via the Eiffel Tower in Paris, to raise money for the Army Cadets. The trip was dedicated to the memory of nine-year-old local boy Jordan Banks, who was tragically killed after being struck by lightning during a football training session in 2021.

The theme of the networking event is mental health in the workplace – something which Jordan is passionate about.

Jordan said: “Mental health is something a lot of people struggle with, it’s a real problem for society right now.

“I love being out in the countryside or on the water somewhere – I call it my blue and green therapy. Talking to people is really important, sharing your problems, not being embarrassed.

“If we get a physical injury, we’d go and see a doctor and we have to treat our mental health and wellbeing in the same way.

“We have to acknowledge when things aren’t right, when we need support.”

Another topic important to Jordan is sustainability, something which inspired his latest challenge from Pisa to Blackpool.

Jordan said: “The Tower Power challenge came about because I wanted to do something positive for my hometown and I wanted to help young people learn more about sustainability – it’s a big issue for society and something we all need to understand more about to look after our planet.

“I went on this epic adventure from the leaning tower of Pisa to the Eiffel Tower to Blackpool Tower in the most sustainable way possible. My bike was made from local coppice wood from the South Downs Forest and my kayak, that I paddled across the Channel in, was made from plastic bottles that children had collected.

“To see Jordan Banks’ mother there at the finish line at Blackpool Tower was one of the most special things I have experienced. There were some tough moments on the challenge, but thinking of the Banks family kept me going to the end.”

Jordan is also very proud of his local roots and says that the sense of community, resilience and determination of local people has been inspirational to him throughout his career in the military and beyond.

Jordan said: “I’m incredibly proud to come from Blackpool. I spent all my youth in the town, from growing up on Grange Park, and went to a local nursery, primary and high school. I think people from Blackpool have an incredible spirit, they’re very supportive of each other.

“When I reflect on the challenges I have done all over the world across all seven continents I think it’s that community spirit from back home that has been a great support to me.

“I wasn’t the greatest student or teenager to be honest, I was often in trouble with the police. There are certain aspects of my youth that I am not proud of but one thing I am proud of is being born and brought up in Blackpool. People have a real grit and determination that has served me well in life.”

With issues such as unemployment, the cost of living and social deprivation all common themes for the region, Jordan believes that local businesses have the power and vision to help local people achieve a better future.

Jordan said: “My message to Blackpool’s business community is that as a proud local lad, I want them to know they play such an important role – they’re the heartbeat of the economy.

“It’s their determination, resilience, creativity and vision in these challenging times that is going to unlock that potential and put Blackpool back on the map for the right reasons and to champion the town on a national level.”

Michelle Walker, Project Manager for Fylde Coast Responsible Business Network, said: "We are delighted Jordan is able to attend and share his amazing story with our members and hope as many people from local businesses and organisations as possible are able to join us for what promises to be an inspirational session.

"Mental health is something which affects so many of us right across our community and we have a strong line-up of speakers to share their personal experiences. We will also have a number of stands from local services who can provide workforces across the area with vital mental health and wellbeing support."

As he prepares to return to his hometown for Wednesday’s event, Jordan’s message to young people in Blackpool reflects his own passion and determination to succeed.

“Dream big, work hard and never give up,” he said.

“There will always be setbacks and people who doubt you, detractors will try to pull you away from your goals, dreams and objectives, but if you really want something in life you have to believe in that goal every day when you get out of bed.”