Hello Fit Lytham finalists for prestigious national fitness award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hello Fit Lytham is celebrating its 8th anniversary with exciting news: they’ve been shortlisted as finalists for the Regional Gym of the Year (North) category at the National Fitness Awards. This family-run gym, owned by Rich and Lise, is known for its welcoming atmosphere and dedicated team.

Hello Fit Lytham, an integral part of the Lytham community, has made a significant mark in the fitness industry by being shortlisted for Regional Gym of the Year (North) at this year’s National Fitness Awards. As they celebrate their 8th anniversary this month, this recognition is a testament to their commitment to providing exceptional service, expert training, and creating a close-knit gym family.

Founded by husband-and-wife duo Rich and Lise, Hello Fit Lytham began with a simple vision - to create a friendly, accessible space for people of all ages and abilities to pursue their health goals. Over the years, they’ve not only achieved that but exceeded expectations, building a team of highly skilled staff and personal trainers who share their passion for fitness and wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What sets Hello Fit apart is its family-run foundation. Rich and Lise’s dedication to the gym extends beyond ownership; Rich’s mother, father, and sister are all active members of the Hello Fit team, creating a unique and supportive environment that feels like home to its members. This personal touch, combined with professional expertise, has earned them a reputation for excellence across the Fylde Coast.

A sneak peek inside Hello Fit

The National Fitness Awards, an annual event that recognises the best gyms across the UK, is highly competitive. Being shortlisted among the top gyms in the region is a reflection of the hard work, dedication, and love that the Hello Fit team pours into their day-to-day operations. It’s not just about exercise for this team; it’s about building relationships, creating community, and helping each member feel supported on their fitness journey.

Hello Fit’s range of services, from one-on-one personal training sessions to group fitness classes, caters to a wide variety of needs. Whether you’re a seasoned athlete or just starting your fitness journey, the team at Hello Fit works closely with each member to ensure they feel encouraged, supported, and motivated.

Reflecting on the nomination, Rich said, "We are so proud to be finalists for this award, especially as we celebrate our 8th year. It’s a reflection of the passion and hard work that goes into making Hello Fit a special place. We are thankful for the support of our incredible members and the dedication of our amazing team."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Hello Fit looks forward to the awards ceremony later this year, they continue to offer their community the very best in fitness training and support, never losing sight of the values that earned them this well-deserved recognition.

For more details on the National Fitness Awards and the finalists, visit the official website.