Guide dog puppies get a special tram training day in Blackpool

A group of guide dog puppies had a memorable morning exploring behind the scenes at Blackpool’s tram depot, thanks to the support of Blackpool Transport Services.

Puppies Scarlett, Fosse, Neilson, Yoko, Crumble, Rasen, Magda, Gerald, Lilah, Zeb, George and Dobby – accompanied by their volunteer Puppy Raisers – were given the chance to experience the sights, sounds and movement of a tram for the very first time. The unique training session is designed to help prepare them for their future working lives as guide dogs.

Volunteer Puppy Raisers play a vital role in a guide dog’s journey, caring for pups during their first year. They teach basic skills and gradually introduce the puppies to everyday environments, including shops, busy streets – and public transport.

Becoming familiar with buses, trams and trains is an important part of a young guide dog’s development, ensuring that when they are partnered with someone with sight loss, they can travel confidently and safely. But for a puppy, stepping onto a tram for the first time can be overwhelming.

Guide Dogs puppy raisers stand together with their puppies for a group photo

Beth, a Puppy Development Advisor for Guide Dogs, explained: “For our Puppy Raisers, introducing their pups to public transport is essential, but it can also be a challenge. Trams are busy, noisy, and unfamiliar – which can feel daunting for a young puppy.

“Thanks to Blackpool Transport Services, our volunteers and pups were able to explore the trams in a calm, controlled way. The puppies practised boarding, settling under a seat, and hearing all the sounds they’ll encounter in real life. By taking things at their own pace, the experience was positive, fun and confidence-building.

“We’re hugely grateful to Blackpool Transport Services for opening their doors and supporting the future of our life-changing dogs.”

Guide Dogs is currently looking for more volunteer Puppy Raisers across Blackpool and the Fylde Coast. Puppy Raisers receive full training and support, and are an important role in the pup’s journey to becoming a life-changing guide dog.

To find out more, email [email protected] or visit guidedogs.org.uk/puppyraiser.