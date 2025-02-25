Blackpool women's rock choir receives business award from 'Dragon's Den' star
Women Rockin' Harmony Choirs® Admin. & Marketing Director, Jackie Speight, shared a post about the choir during 'Small Business Sunday' last year and was one of six weekly winners to be selected by Theo and re-shared with his combined 800,000 Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram followers.
Jackie and the choir's Musical & Creative Director Tanya Lawrence were presented with their award at a winners' event at the ICC in Birmingham last week which was attended by businesses from all parts of the UK.
Jackie said: "It is great to have this support from Theo. He has recognised our hard work and helped spread the word about what we do to his following, as well as sharing great business advice and encouragement with all winners at his Birmingham event.”
Small business champion and Ryman Stationery, Robert Dyas and Boux Avenue Chairman, Theo Paphitis, said: “We are thrilled to welcome new #SBS members every week and highlight just how important it is to support our small businesses here in the UK. My vision is that everyone who has ever won an #SBS repost from me becomes part of a friendly club; like-minded individuals who can share successes and learnings. I wish Women Rockin' Harmony Choirs® every success.”
In addition to directing Women Rockin' Harmony Choirs®, Tanya & Jackie also direct Heroes Rockin' Harmony: Fylde Coast Veterans Choir® and run informal sing-a-long events in Blackpool, Fylde & Wyre.
To find out more about their projects, email [email protected] or visit their website www.womenrockinharmonychoirs.co.uk/news