Blackpool Welcomes Filipino Sports Fest and OPM Rock Concert This May

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool is preparing for a lively weekend of sport, music, and community spirit as the Blackpool Fylde & Wyre Filipino Bayanihan Community hosts its annual Sports Fest Tournament on May 3 and 4 at the Blackpool Sports Centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This event, which has taken a year to organise, is supported by Jo Farrell, Cabinet Member for Communities and Wellbeing, and Labour Councillor for Ingthorpe, as well as Blackpool Sports Centre Manager Martin Cardwell. Organisers say they are thrilled to see their plans come together after months of hard work.

Over two days, teams from across the UK - including London, Manchester, Southport, Newcastle, Cumbria, Lancaster, and Burrows-will compete in volleyball, basketball, and badminton. While the tournament is organised by the Filipino community, everyone is welcome, whether to play or simply watch. Entry is free for all spectators.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors can also enjoy authentic Filipino food and desserts, with proceeds helping to cover event costs like prizes and trophies.

BLACKPOOL DRAGONS - teams from Blackpool

The weekend will end on a high note with a closing ceremony and an OPM (Original Pilipino Music) rock concert on Sunday, May 4, at 6pm at the Layton Institute. The concert features Clem Castro, lead singer of Orange & Lemons, and Stiff Lu from Rizal Underground, both performing as part of their European tour. Local band LaBandEros will open the show.

This marks the first time these well - known Filipino musicians will perform in Blackpool, bringing a mix of Filipino favourites and international classics. Organisers are eager to show Blackpool’s hospitality to their special guests.

Tickets for the closing concert cost £10, which includes food and helps support the event. Everyone is invited to join in for a weekend of sports, culture, and music.

For more information, visit the Blackpool Fylde & Wyre Filipino Bayanihan Community Facebook page.

Everyone is welcome, come along and celebrate with the community!