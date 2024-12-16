Big Adoption Day: 15 January 2025 - Preston charity Caritas Care joins adoption agencies across the country to encourage families to consider adoption

On Wednesday 15 January 2025, Preston charity Caritas Care will be among the voluntary adoption agencies (VAAs) from across the country taking part in Big Adoption Day 2025, highlighting the work they do to find loving adoptive families for children waiting to be placed, and the benefits of adopting through a VAA.

Big Adoption Day, led by the Consortium of Voluntary Adoption Agencies (CVAA) and the UK’s first children’s charity Coram, will see participating agencies hosting in-person and online events in their local areas, and celebrating the real-life stories of families who have adopted, to encourage anyone interested in exploring adoption to find out more.

Caritas Care is hosting its Big Adoption Day drop in event at their Head Office, 218 Tulketh Road from 1.00pm to 3.00pm. You can book your free place here: https://www.caritascare.org.uk/event/big-adoption-day-drop-in-event-preston/

Kate Knowles, Head of Children’s Services at Caritas Care said, “With 2,410 children currently waiting to be adopted across England, of whom 1,110 have been waiting more than 18 months*, there is an urgent need for more prospective adoptive parents to come forward to provide permanent, loving homes for these children. If you have been considering adoption, this event is a perfect arena for you to find out more about adoption and also what we’re all about at Caritas Care.”

Big Adoption Day: 15 January 2025

She added, “Don’t worry if you are unable to make this event in person, we are also holding an online event on the same day at 6.30pm, you can book your place here: https://www.caritascare.org.uk/event/big-adoption-day-online-information-event/ We welcome couples and individuals from all sections of the community – everyone is welcome!”

VAAs are independent, not-for-profit organisations, offering a personalised service to adopters from all backgrounds. They have a wealth of experience having collectively placed thousands of children with adoptive families, particularly those who wait the longest in care - older children, those in sibling groups, and children from the global majority or with disabilities.

VAAs also provide all their adoptive families with lifelong support, which is flexible and responsive to what families’ need, whenever they need it.

For more information about adopting with Caritas Care and details of their Big Adoption Day event, please visit https://www.caritascare.org.uk/adoption/