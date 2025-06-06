Army of volunteers celebrated for free time given to support Blackpool community

The Salvation Army is celebrating the Blackpool community spirit thanks to the support it receives throughout the year from an army of volunteers.

Thanking its team of more than 60 volunteers with a special celebration afternoon tea, The Salvation Army Blackpool has praised the support it receives and the time that people give freely to the church and charity throughout the year ensuring that its vital services to people across Blackpool and Fylde can continue.

As household bills remain high and the cost-of-living continues to affect people, The Salvation Army has seen an increase in the need for helpers across all its services as more people are pushed into poverty and need help. In the last year Salvation Army volunteers in Blackpool have provided support at the church and community centres, located on Raikes Parade, via its on-site homeless drop in, The Bridge Project, the baby and toddler group, Shining Stars, emergency food support, community wardrobe, coffee mornings and much more. Volunteers also support the church and community centre on Dorset Street, Blackpool South, at the on-site friendship group and youth club.

Elaine Taylor, volunteer development coordinator for The Salvation Army Blackpool said: “We wanted to put this special afternoon tea celebration on to give something back to our volunteers, showing that they are valued and that their hard work in enabling us to continue our work does not go unnoticed. We simply couldn’t support the community in the way we do without our volunteers, and we thank them immensely.”

For more information on The Salvation Army in Blackpool please call 01253 626114 or visit www.salvationarmy.org.uk/blackpool-citadel.