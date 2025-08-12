Architectural Illustrator Richard Draws On 25 Years Of Success At FWP
Over the following quarter of a century the talented architectural
illustrator has worked on series of high-profile sporting projects
delivered by architecture, design and masterplanning practice FWP.
And to mark Richard’s 25-year career milestone, the FWP team gathered at
the firm’s Preston headquarters for a special celebration and the
presentation of a gift by senior management.
After graduating with a degree in technical and information illustration
at Blackpool and The Fylde College and with a passion for both sport and
architecture, Richard found his perfect fit at FWP.
He was hired by the practice after getting in contact while still a
student to request access to its plans for the redevelopment of Preston
North End’s Deepdale home.
The detailed 3D vision the revamped and rejuvenated stadium that he went
on to create as a result caught the eyes of senior people at FWP and
landed him his role in the organisation.
During his time at FWP, his impressive and detailed animations and
visuals of projects have gained widespread media exposure in newspapers
and magazines, as well as on TV and social media.
Richard has worked on a range of FWP sports projects, including the
redevelopment of Oldham Athletic’s Boundary Park ground, the creation of
Mill Farm Sports Village and AFC Fylde’s new home near Kirkham in
Lancashire and Doncaster Racecourse’s major redevelopment.
As well as architectural illustration, Richard’s role spans promotional,
marketing and graphic design work. He works closely with the
architecture department and other teams across the company.
He said: “It seems like only yesterday that I started work here. I’ve
enjoyed my time at FWP, the wide variety of work and the learning
opportunities I’ve had make my job so enjoyable. It is very much a team
effort and a great working environment.
“There’s always something new to get your teeth into and working on
projects and seeing them move off the drawing board and into development
is really satisfying.”
David Robinson, managing director at FWP, which also has offices in
Manchester and London, presented Richard with a watch to mark his 25
years. He said: “Richard has been a fantastic asset to the practice.
“The 3D model of Deepdale Stadium that he created while still a student
highlighted his talent and the standard the work he could deliver and,
25 years later, he is still delivering.
“Over the years, he has expanded his skillset; mastering various
software programmes and continually deepening his knowledge.
“Richard has been a fantastic asset and it is great that he is
celebrating 25 years with FWP.”
Outside work, Richard, who lives in Burscough in West Lancashire, is a
dedicated Macclesfield FC supporter.
Award-winning FWP is well-known for its sports stadia and healthcare
design work, though its portfolio is much wider and ranges from heritage
projects to leisure developments.
To learn more about FWP Ltd and its work please visit www.fwpgroup.co.uk