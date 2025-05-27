Abandoned kittens rescued by local animal welfare charity

Thanks to a curious passerby who investigated the mysterious bin bag, she realised that the bag contained a carrier with tiny kittens inside. Unable to get through or to get help from any organisations she knew of, a local pet shop recommended that she call Homeward Bound, and animal welfare charity that operates for Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre.

The smell omitting from the carrier was horrific. The kittens and the blanket inside the carrier were soaked through with rain, urine and faeces. One of the kittens was very floppy and Wendy Mulela who is the founder and chair of trustees for Homeward Bound worked quickly to get the kittens cleaned and warmed up as soon as possible.

Thankfully, within a short time, with a gentle warm bath and a thorough drying and warm up, the kittens had some kitten formula mixed with kitten mousse to fill their starving little tummies.

It is estimated that the kittens are around 7 weeks old. Wendy will continue to care for the kittens until they are old enough to have their first vaccinations and be microchipped. They will then be placed up for adoption locally as the charity do their own physical home checks.

Wendy says that she is worried about the mum cat and appeals for the owner to come forward as the charity will help with neutering of the mum cat so that this doesn’t happen again.

The charity has a large Facebook presence with around 40,000 members and can be contacted in confidence by calling the Homeward Bound Duty phone on 07542678826, or by emailing [email protected].

