Young women and girls in Blackpool are encouraged to consider a career on the railways by being offered free rail travel this month

Young women in Blackpool and the Fylde are being encouraged to consider a career on the railways as new figures show females are vastly under represented in the industry.

As part of the Northern Network, the Fylde coast stations are working with Community Rail Lancashire to give young women under 25 the chance to travel by train for free when they enter a creative arts competition this January and February.

Statistics show 84 per cent of rail employees are male, with women vastly under-represented at only 16 per cent.

Daisy Chapman-Chamberlain from Community Rail Lancashire said: “This year, we want to shine a light on industries including rail, where there are too few women and girls considering a future career.

“In partnership with Northern, we’re very happy to offer female groups a free train journey which they can take together, to inspire our talented youngsters and enter the competition.”

Entrants need to create a piece of writing, photography, artwork or video reflecting their views on railway use or employment.

Entries can be sent to info@downtheline.org.uk, with the email title Women in STEM Competition Entry by February 14, where they will be judged by a panel of women from within the rail industry.

The competition culminates in an event showcasing winning entries, on March 9, at the National Railway Museum, York.

Winners will read their entry and be published in a commemorative booklet. There will also be two trophies presented to the overall winner and one to the judge’s choice.