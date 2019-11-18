Young Blackpool entrepreneur expands operation into new premises

An award-winning young Blackpool entrepreneur has doubled the size of his business and opened new premises in the town.

Jake Adams, founder of The Mina Group, has further expanded his marketing, communications and print procurement empire.

The business has opened an embroidery workshop in central Blackpool, bringing a formerly derelict property on Lytham Road back into use.

The Mina Group was founded by 21-year-old Jake in 2017 as his third enterprise, since founding his first business, Community Printing, aged just 14.

The operation has grown from three to seven employees in recent months, bringing in a new business development manager, graphic designer and production manager for the workshop. It also has plans to employ an apprentice.

Working primarily with the third and public sectors it delivers marketing, communications, and print services for organisations unable to resource full-time marketing departments.

It works with the likes of Homestart Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre; Healthwatch Blackpool and charity Streetlife, including on its recent Big Sleepout campaign.

Jake, who won the most inspiring young person award at the 2016 BIBAs, said: “We were always planning to open a second premises so we’ve used this opportunity to bring our uniform embroidery offer in-house.

“We were already proud to provide garments for colleges, uniform groups such as the Scouts and the farming and agricultural sector so I’m glad we’ve been able to create new jobs and bring a property back into use through this venture as we’ve taken on more and more work.”

The investment follows The Mina Group becoming a Northern Powerhouse Partner. Mr Adams added: “As a proud local business we decided to join the Northern Powerhouse as part of a pledge to continue to trade locally; creating employment and procuring and selling services in the North.

“This investment shows our commitment to that.”