Wyre businesses shine in annual awards ceremony

The best in the business in Wyre were given their time in the spotlight at the 2019 Wyre Business Awards

The event held at Marine Hall in Fleetwood was attended by businesses from across Wyre and the Fylde coast, partner organisations, event sponsors and award judges.

The winners line up on the stage for the 2019 Wyre Business Awards. Photograph by Mel Jones Photography

The celebration event, whose main sponsors were the NPL Group and The Regenda Group, was attended by more than 300 business people from across the area.

The judging panel included Steve Newsham, regional director at The Regenda Group and Scott Carswell, site director at NPL Group Hillhouse Technology Enterprise Zone.

At the event chief executive of Wyre Council, Garry Payne, said: “This year, we saw an astounding number of applications which showcased the amazing work that businesses in Wyre are doing.

“Unfortunately, not all made it through to the final but each applicant should be proud of their achievements.

“2020 will be another year of hard work, partnership and growth for Wyre and we can’t wait to see what businesses in Wyre achieve.”

The winners were:

New Business Start-Up of the Year: Hero Lifestyle.

Micro Business of the Year: Maximeyez Optical.

Small Business of the Year: Blackpool Industrial Roofing.

Family Business of the Year: Blackpool Industrial Roofing.

Corporate Social Responsibility Award: Builders Supplies (West Coast) Limited.

Community and Charity Organisation of the Year: Harmony and Health Singing Group.

Employer of the Year: Coastal Child and Adult Therapeutic Service.

Outstanding Female in Business: M&Y Maintenance and Construction.

Outstanding Male in Business: Jones Harris Limited.

Growth and Innovation Business of the Year: Devonshire Blinds Limited.

Rural Business of the Year: Moy Vets.

Construction Business of the Year: The Baxter Group.

Leisure and Tourism Business of the Year: Brickhouse Farm Holiday Cottages.

Customer Service Business of the Year: Dalvis Fine Indian Cuisine.

Wyre Business of the Year: Builders Supplies (West Coast) Limited.

Special Recognition for Business and Service in Wyre Borough Council: Fleetwood Nautical Campus: Blackpool and Fylde College.

Wyre Borough Council offered additional thanks to other sponsors, Playchest, Links Signs and Graphics, Investec Win, Addison Project, Lancashare, Pixart Studios, Hillhouse and Blackpool Enterprise Zone, Wyred Up, Lancaster University, The office of the Lord - Lieutenant of Lancashire, Boost Lancashire, Affinity, Outlet Lancashire and Blackpool and Fylde College.