Work is yet to begin on a new Blackpool retail park after plans were passed last year

Work has yet to begin on a five-shop retail park in Blackpool despite plans being given the green light last year.

The retail park would be built at Whitehills Business Park, of Hallam Way, and will consist of five separate units proposed for ‘bulky goods retailers’.

The site is an undeveloped plot within the Whitehills Business Park and is next to the B&Q superstore.

Parts of the planning application show there will be 9,184sqm of retail floor space across the five units and follows on from March 2016 when full planning permission was granted on the site for a two storey building providing 10,195sqm of retail space.

There will also be a 244 space car park for customers at the site.

On the cover letter of the application it states: “The five retail units are intended for occupation by predominantly retailers in the furniture and home furnishings sector (bulky goods).”

There is no announcement on which stores will occupy the site however the artist’s drawings clearly show a Wren kitchens showroom and the developers ‘anticipate’ the retailer to move in.

In a retail statement in the plans, it states: “It is anticipated that Wren (Kitchen Retailer) will occupy Unit 1. Discussions are ongoing with other potential operators, including DFS, Better Bathrooms, Dreams, Oak Furniture Land, SCS, and Sofology.”

Despite the plans being approved by Fylde Council in April of last year, work has yet to begin at the site.

The site remains as a field and no clearing work before construction has yet to take begin. Development of the project must begin within three years of plans being granted otherwise planning permission must be applied for again.