Women's business awards set to be bigger than ever in tenth year

Four new categories have been added to the awards which showcase the talented women in business across the North West to mark their 10th anniversary.

The Enterprise Vision Awards has for ten years highlighted the achievements and innovations of the North West’s women entrepreneurs.

The EVAs awards ceremony

Outside London, the EVAS have become the largest business awards dedicated solely to women and the organisers said they were planning to make EVAS2020 the biggest celebration of women in business this decade.

This year, there are 19 categories including four new ones; Family Business, Franchisee, Charity and Employee. The organiser, Blackpool-based Pink Link Ladies, said it was aiming to provide a platform for every type of business.

Founder, Coral Horn said: “The EVAS bring together women from businesses of all sectors and sizes. The whole process from start to finish creates a buzz of excitement across the North West. The show of support for women from colleagues, customers, family, friends and even competitors is a fabulous thing to behold.

“Widely recognised as the premier business awards for women, winning an EVA will shine the spotlight on your brand and can be a catalyst for growth and sales. If you know an amazing woman who you think deserves to be recognised for her outstanding work, nominate her now, it will make her day.”

Coral Horn

Returning as headline sponsor for the eighth year running is NatWest Bank. The bank has itself championed female entrepreneurship through the Enterpreneur Accelerator programme and by appointing CEO Alison Rose – the first woman to run one of the four big British banks.

Heather Waters, enterprise manager at NatWest, said: “It’s been a privilege to be part of the EVA’s journey over the last decade.

“At NatWest, we believe women have a key role to play in the wider business community and, as highlighted in last year’s Rose Review, we know there is more we can do to support women in enterprise, which is why we are delighted to sponsor the EVAs and see first-hand some of the great things that are already being done by women in the region.”

As part of the 10th anniversary celebrations, ten charities will be highlighted to raise awareness of their cause. The first charity to be announced is Foodinate.

The EVAS2020 will be a Foodinated event, £1 from every ticket purchased will be donated to providing meals for the vulnerable.

Visit website www.enterprisevisionawards.co.uk.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony and presentation dinner on Friday, September 25 at Blackpool's Winter Gardens.