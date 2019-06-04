Why people are being asked to help replace 162 windows of a Fleetwood hospital building

A massive new campaign has been launched to replace 162 windows in the former Fleetwood Hospital building.

And it is hoped that businesses and residents can play a role by each sponsoring a window, as part of the ambitious plans to transform the building into a valuable new community hub, whilst retaining some of the existing health services there.

The Framing Futures Window Appeal comes after the Fleetwood Trust bought the building last year from previous owners Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust as a community asset, for the sum of £575,000.

Since then, a £200,000 roof repair project has just been completed on the Pharos Street building, with the combined £775,000 funds coming from benefactors who so far choose to remain anonymous.

Launching the windows appeal Frank Heald, a trustee of Fleetwood Trust, said: “In the eight years prior to the charitable trust purchasing the freehold of the building, the three-storey block had been unused.

“As a result, the roof fell into disrepair causing it to leak.

“Now the building is watertight we can move on to the next exciting phase of the journey and we hope local businesses will be the first to come on board and help us bring this community re-development to life.”

The Trust’s vision for the 60,000 square feet building received the backing of the Prince’s Foundation in December and is the North West choice of Prince Charles for his ‘7 for 70’ Community Projects, selected to celebrate his 70th birthday.

This will see the project given a variety of assistance from community experts on behalf of the Prince's project.

In addition, an appeal to find a new name for the building was launched earlier this year and the winning name is to be announced shortly.

Health services currently in place at Fleetwood Hospital, mainly a series of clinics, are likely to continue and will be provided by the same NHS resources.

Now through the Framing Futures Appeal the team the Trust are hoping to complete the next phase of the building’s physical restoration.

Trustee, Canon Alf Hayes added: “We know it’s no mean feat and there is a lot of work to do, however we do hope, that by sponsoring a window, businesses and supporters will not only see this as a unique opportunity to become a valued part of this community asset, but will join us at the beginning of the journey.

“The aim is to build a strong foundation and local network needed to frame the aspirational direction and future success of the project.”

Different levels of sponsorship package are available with the option for personalised and commemorative plaques to be placed on the windows or on plaques inside the building.

Businesses and individuals who would like to support the project and join in with the appeal are encouraged to contact the Trust on (01253) 376200 or visit www.fleetwoodtrust.co.uk to find out more about the project, to donate, register or email for more information.