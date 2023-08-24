Welhorney's naturist hotel granted booze licence - but council requests it changes its name

Hoteliers planning to open a naturist club for gay men have been granted a 24 hour alcohol licence by Blackpool Council – but councillors have called for the name of the premises to be changed.

Welhorney’s on Banks Street is set to open in the former Graydon Hotel on September 1 after a town hall licensing panel gave the go ahead for it to serve booze round the clock.

However the club is expected to open only until 11pm, apart from Friday, Saturday and Wednesday when closing time would be 2am.

Darren Yeomans and Paul Richardson at their naturist hotel

Conditions include guests and visitors must have been a member of the club for 24 hours prior to being served alcohol, windows must be shut between 11pm and 8am, external doors must be kept closed and the outside smoking area screened off.

But councillors did ask for operators Darren Yeomans and Paul Richardson to consider changing the name to “something more in the spirit of a family seaside resort”.

Mr Yeomans welcomed the decision by the council, but said there were no plans to change the name of the hotel.

He said: “I would like to thank the council for granting the licence and giving us the chance to prosper. It has made all our hard work and investment worthwhile.

The hotel on Banks Street

“We will not be changing the name, as we have spoken to businesses and residents in the surrounding area and they are ok with it. It’s a name, not a statement.”

There were three objections to the licence, with one objector raising concerns the name was “inappropriate”.

The council decision notice said: “The panel noted that there were no representations made by the responsible authorities.

“The applicant appears to be aware of the potential issues concerning the impact of noise and has placed appropriate signage to guests when leaving the premises that they should do quietly.

“Overall the panel felt assured by the applicant business model.”