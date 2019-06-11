'We can't wait for Be Inspired Business Awards awards night in September'

A technology company which is a supplier to one of Lancashire’s leading business awards has hailed its commitment to the local economy.

TNP, which specialises in networking digital systems, will provide the wireless connectivity for this year’s Be Inspired Business Awards - The BIBAs, ceremony at The Blackpool Tower in September.

It will ensure the more than 1,000 guests expected to attend the event will have wireless internet connection.

This year the BIBAs will spend more than £150,000 with Lancashire businesses as it prepares to stage its annual prize-giving.

The awards begin their second round of interviews, The BIBAs On Tour, next Monday, June 17 and will send judges out to visit each of its finalists.

Paul Astle of TNP, said: “We have worked with the BIBAs for a number of years and always found them a thoroughly professional client and the awards ceremony they stage in is a fantastic evening.

“We see companies from across Lancashire supplying the BIBAs every year with everything from flowers handed to the winners to the table cloths and the dinner, it is great to see the local economy supporting each other.

“We cannot wait for the awards night in Blackpool in September, it is so inspiring to see so many great Lancashire businesses being recognised for their achievements.”

The awards’ second round of judging gets underway with the Small Business of the Year category which will visit firms including solar panel specialist The Low Carbon Energy Company, Longridge-based JFN Integrated Solutions and Media Village, a creative agency based in Accrington.

The visits will continue until Friday, July 12 when the judges for the prestigious Business of the Year category, led by headline sponsor Cuadrilla Resources, visit their finalists. Preston-based RK Dining Group is sponsoring The BIBAs On Tour.