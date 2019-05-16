Watch a Fylde firm's 25 hour fitness marathon to aid the Lancashire Mind charity

Staff at a Warton marketing agency ran, peddled, rowed and ping-ponged through the night to complete a 25-hour charity fitness challenge for Lancashire Mind.

The team of 23 from ICG was cheered on by friends, family and clients as they took turns to keep the activity continuously going.

The team from ICG who raised funds for Lancashire Mind

So far, the challenge has raised over £1,900 with individual sponsorship and cash donations still coming in.

The charity fitness challenge was part of ICG’s 25th anniversary celebrations with more events set to take place throughout the year.

Amy Bond, community development coordinator at Lancashire Mind, joined the team for the final countdown.

She said: “We were thrilled to have ICG’s support for their charity fitness challenge – it represents a lot about what Lancashire Mind is about.

Staff at ICG in Warton took part in a charity 25 hour fitness challenge. Pictured are Sarah Southworth, Hayley Butler and Simon Couchman.

“The event sums up the ‘five ways to well being’ which includes getting active, giving and connecting. To see people coming together and encouraging each other with a real team spirit is fantastic.

“Well done to everyone who took part and supported ICG. The money will be used to support community projects across Lancashire focusing on prevention.”

Peter Cobley, joint managing director at ICG, said: “Every single member of staff contributed to our charity challenge and it was brilliant to see the team spirit shining through.

"The team dug deep to keep it going especially during the middle of the night – we had lots of supplies to keep us going, and being part of such a great bunch certainly kept morale up.

“We would like to thank everyone who has supported us - our friends, family and clients. We are now enjoying a well earned rest.”