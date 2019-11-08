Two Over Wyre housing schemes approved

Have your say

Two controversial housing proposals for the Over Wyre area have been given the go ahead, with various conditions.

Councillors at Wyre gave the green light to application to build 46 homes on land off Rosemount Avenue in Preesall.

This application, by Gleeson Homes, was similar to one which was given approval two years ago, when a project to build 44 homes on the land was given the go ahead, subject to conditions.

However, that scheme was subject to alterations and delays and the application before planners was a new one.

There were 23 letters of objection to the latest scheme, citing a range of planning concerns, including fears of an increase in traffic along Rosemount Avenue, pedestrian safety concerns and worries over flooding during heavy rainfall.

Preesall Town Council has has also registered objections over similar concerns.

However the scheme, which was recommended for approval, was given the green light.

Also before planners was a proposal for full planning permission to build 45 houses on land at Arthurs Lane in Hambelton, with an addition 36 extra plots for consideration.

The site was controversially approved for outline planning permission for a residential development of up to 165 homes.

Some 94 letters of objections were received, raising concerns over excess traffic on narrow Arthurs Lane, flooding fears and a lack of adequate travel plan for the new occupants are also among the reasons given in opposition.

This scheme was also approved.