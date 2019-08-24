Two more tremors at Lancashire fracking site

Have your say

The controversial fracking operation in Lancashire has been hit by two more tremors.

Shale gas exploration company Cuadrilla revealed there was a 1.05 ML micro seismic event at its site at Preston New Road near Blackpool last night, and another measuring 0.53 this morning.

It comes after fracking was halted earlier this week after the largest tremor so far - 1.55 - was detected.

Any tremor measuring 0.5 or above means fracking must be temporarily stopped.

Cuadrilla said in a statement a 1.05 ML micro seismic event was detected at 11.22pm on Friday night by the monitoring system at Preston New Road.

The firm said: "The event lasted for less than one second and the measured vibration at ground level during the event was approximately 0.4 mm/s.

"This micro seismicity followed today’s pumping operations.

"The integrity of the well has been confirmed."

Another 0.53 ML micro seismic event which was detected at 5.01am on Saturday.

The event lasted for less than one second and the measured vibration at ground level during the event was approximately 0.4 mm/s.