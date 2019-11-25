Two Fylde firms shine in Venturefest competition

Two Fylde firms were finalists in an Innovation Showcase Competition held at a major exhibition in Manchester this month.

Venturefest North West attracted a record attendance of 1,150 to Manchester Central.

As part of the expo its annual competition received entries from more than 120 start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses from across the region.

Alison Handling Services took away the Most Innovative Established Business award and was a finalist in the overall competition.

Alison is the UK’s largest independent stockist of new and used recyclable plastic storage boxes, trays, totes, pallets, pallet boxes and more.

Another finalist was AI Rehab of St Annes, which produces apps and devices for patients having hip and knee surgery; encouraging effective rehabilitation behavioural change through gamification and the implementation of artificial intelligence algorithms.

Richard Jeffery, Director of Business Growth at organisers GC Business Growth Hub, said: “This has been the most successful Venturefest North West yet, and it’s been fantastic to see the breadth of business innovation from across our region.

“The point of Venturefest North West is to encourage fresh thinking and collaboration - and with 50-plus speakers and panellists, more than 80 business exhibiting, and 1,150 entrepreneurs coming together under one roof it has really captured the imagination of the business community.”

A diagnostic device designed to ensure the safe placement of medical feeding tubes by NGPod Global was winner the final of the Innovation Showcase Competition.