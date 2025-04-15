Two Best Mates from Blackpool Are Rewiring How the World Sees Sales — and They're Just Getting Started

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

New book Sales Is Therapy launches May 7th, backed by a hit podcast and a mission to make sales a respected, human-first career. What do you get when two best mates from the North of England set out to turn the most hated profession into a force for good? You get Sales Is Therapy — the bold, human, and timely debut from Zac Thompson and Jack Frimston, co-founders of two fast-growing businesses, co-hosts of a top 10 podcast, and the new voices of ethical selling in the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pair met as teenagers at school in Lytham. At sixteen, they got their first sales jobs together in a local call centre. Now, nearly two decades later, they’re leading a movement.

After launching their first business from Zac’s bedroom, Jack joined him just four months later. Today, they run two companies, a 20-person team, and a podcast that's become a magnet for business royalty—from FBI negotiator Chris Voss, to marketing icon Rory Sutherland, to Diary of a CEO’s Grace Andrews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their mission? To make sales feel ethical, honourable, and a career that young people can be proud of.

Sales Is Therapy

“We both had our first sales job at sixteen at a call centre in Lytham,” says Jack. “It quickly became clear that learning sales isn’t just about closing deals,” adds Zac. “It’s about mastering your mindset and learning the art of communication.”

Sales Is Therapy combines real-life stories, therapeutic techniques, and original frameworks to rewire the way people think about selling. Drawing on psychology, coaching, and lived experience, Zac and Jack show readers how to build confidence, communicate with empathy, and sell with integrity. Part self-help, part sales manual, the book equips readers with the tools to thrive in business and in life — all without pretending to be someone they’re not.

---

Sales Is Therapy is not your typical sales manual.

Jack And Zac

Backed by a foreword from bestselling author and Diary of a CEO regular Daniel Priestley, the book turns traditional sales culture on its head. Instead of pushing for quotas and quick wins, Zac and Jack offer something different: a framework built on empathy, deep listening, and psychological insight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether you're a startup founder, sales leader, or someone who's ever cringed at the word salesperson—this book is for you.

---

Why the buzz?

● Top 10 business podcast with 100K+ listenerss

● Two businesses scaling fast in sales and consultancy

● Backed by Daniel Priestley, author of Key Person of Influence

● Already turning heads in business communities across the UK

● Built on real stories, not just theory — from call centres to boardrooms

---

Book Launch: 7 May 2025

Available in paperback and Kindle via Amazon.