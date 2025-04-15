Two Best Mates from Blackpool Are Rewiring How the World Sees Sales — and They're Just Getting Started
The pair met as teenagers at school in Lytham. At sixteen, they got their first sales jobs together in a local call centre. Now, nearly two decades later, they’re leading a movement.
After launching their first business from Zac’s bedroom, Jack joined him just four months later. Today, they run two companies, a 20-person team, and a podcast that's become a magnet for business royalty—from FBI negotiator Chris Voss, to marketing icon Rory Sutherland, to Diary of a CEO’s Grace Andrews.
Their mission? To make sales feel ethical, honourable, and a career that young people can be proud of.
“We both had our first sales job at sixteen at a call centre in Lytham,” says Jack. “It quickly became clear that learning sales isn’t just about closing deals,” adds Zac. “It’s about mastering your mindset and learning the art of communication.”
Sales Is Therapy combines real-life stories, therapeutic techniques, and original frameworks to rewire the way people think about selling. Drawing on psychology, coaching, and lived experience, Zac and Jack show readers how to build confidence, communicate with empathy, and sell with integrity. Part self-help, part sales manual, the book equips readers with the tools to thrive in business and in life — all without pretending to be someone they’re not.
---
Sales Is Therapy is not your typical sales manual.
Backed by a foreword from bestselling author and Diary of a CEO regular Daniel Priestley, the book turns traditional sales culture on its head. Instead of pushing for quotas and quick wins, Zac and Jack offer something different: a framework built on empathy, deep listening, and psychological insight.
Whether you're a startup founder, sales leader, or someone who's ever cringed at the word salesperson—this book is for you.
---
Why the buzz?
● Top 10 business podcast with 100K+ listenerss
● Two businesses scaling fast in sales and consultancy
● Backed by Daniel Priestley, author of Key Person of Influence
● Already turning heads in business communities across the UK
● Built on real stories, not just theory — from call centres to boardrooms
---
Book Launch: 7 May 2025
Available in paperback and Kindle via Amazon.