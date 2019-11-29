TSB have published a full list of stores set for closure as part of a plan to cut costs by £100m by 2022.

Over 80 branches have been affected by the closures, including stores in Leyland, Ormskirk and St Annes-on-Sea, all three of which are to be closed in 2020.

Four Lancashire stores are earmarked for closure in 2019 and 2020 (Shutterstock)

The news comes a month after TSB revealed that they would be closing their Preston branch on December 6, 2019.

The bank revealed that up to 370 jobs would be affected by the changes.

The Spanish-owned bank said that they were working towards moving affected staff to new roles within its organisation.

A statement on the closures read: “TSB will work with Partners at risk of redundancy as a direct result of these closures and will to try to find them alternative roles within the business.“

TSB chief executive Debbie Crosbie said that "difficult decisions" were made in order to deal with a "challenging external environment".

The move comes after a major IT failure saw millions of the bank’s customers locked out of their accounts.

"A huge blow"

The bank will spend £180million on closing the banks and restructuring costs.

An additional £120million is to be spent on improving the bank’s digital product, as well as automating some branches.

By 2022 it’s predicted that 90% of transactions with the bank will be self-service. It’s not yet known how many jobs could be affected by the automation of branches.

In a statement, customer Banking Director at TSB Robin Bulloch said that customers would be fully supported "through this transition".

“We realise this is difficult news for our branch partners and will do everything to support those affected to offer voluntary redundancies and redeploy as many people as we can to other roles.”

Which?'s head of money Gareth Shaw said the news would come as a "huge blow" to customers.

"Bank customers are still enduring almost daily IT glitches, which is why everyday banking services and access to cash - which is a vital back-up - must be protected," he added.

"The next government should urgently intervene with legislation that protects access to cash for as long as it is needed."

Full list of closures

List of planned branch closures in 2020:

North West:

- Urmston (June)

- Chester (June)

- Chorlton, Manchester (October)

- Congleton (October)

- Warrington – Penketh (October)

- Leyland (November)

- St Annes-on-Sea (November)

- Ormskirk (November)

Yorkshire/Humber:

- Headingley, Leeds (February)

- Thorne (April)

- Skipton (May)

- Hull – Willerby (May)

- Normanton (May)

- Todmorden (June)

- Brough (July)

- Market Weighton (July)

- Shipley (November)

- Harrogate (November)

North:

- Wigton (June)

- Newcastle Upon Tyne – Chillingham Road (September)

East Midlands:

- Leicester – Cavendish Road (May)

East:

- St Albans (September)

- Ipswich – Felixstowe Road (September)

West Midlands:

- Birmingham – Great Hampton (April)

- Coventry – Walsgrave Road (April)

- Pershore (May)

- Cannock (September)

- Rugby (September)

- Warwick (September)

- Birmingham – Stirchley (September)

- Lichfield (October)

- Stourbridge (October)

- Coventry – Jubilee Crescent (November)

- Leamington Spa (November)

- Sutton Coldfield (November)

- Bearwood Road Smethwick (November)

South West:

- Moreton-in-Marsh (May)

- Okehampton (May)

- Stroud (June)

- Poole (October)

- Salisbury (October)

South East:

- Abingdon (April)

- Burgess Hill (April)

- Sidcup (June)

- Amersham (June)

- Guildford (July)

- Ashford (September)

- Woking (September)

- Redhill (October)

- Basingstoke (October)

- Worthing (October)

- Fareham (October)

- Cowley (November)

London:

- Elephant and Castle (February)

- Holborn (May)

- Finchley (June)

- Barkingside (September)

- Wandsworth (September)

- Bayswater (September)

- St James’s Park (September)

- Chingford (November)

- Gidea Park (November)

- Old Street (November)

- Twickenham (November)

- Potters Bar (November)

Scotland:

- Barrhead (April)

- Glasgow – Govan (May)

- Bishopbriggs (May)

- Milngavie (May)

- Dunbar (May)

- Portobello (May)

- Jedburgh (May)

- Kinross (May)

- Tain (June)

- Uddingston (June)

- Edinburgh – Clerk Street (July)

- Carluke (July)

- Brechin (July)

- Dumbarton (July)

- Clarkston (July)

- Edinburgh – Morningside (September)

- Wishaw (September)