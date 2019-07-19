Town centre buildings could make way for new Blackpool scheme

A cluster of buildings in Blackpool town centre could be demolished to make way for modern development.

The scheme would see a block on the corner of Alfred Street and Church Street bulldozed to make way for a new four storey building.

Hertfordshire-based developer Hastingwood Estates has applied for outline planning permission from Blackpool Council to transform the site into nine permanent flats above two glass-fronted retail units.

Currently there are four shops on the site which is made up of three single storey buildings and a two-storey building, all of which is earmarked for removal.

A design statement accompanying the application says: "The four storey building will be modernised with a contemporary style which includes a steel sculpture on the top of the property."

The apartments would comprise six with two bedrooms, and three with one bedroom.

The application will now be considered by town hall planners at a future date.