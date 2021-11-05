Top ten Taco Bell menu items coming soon to Blackpool branch

Founded in California in 1948, Taco Bell is known for its unique spins on traditional Mexican cuisine, including tacos, burritos, quesadillas and nachos. Now the fast food giant has been given the green light to set up shop in the former Steals shop on Rigby Road
1. Crunchy taco
Let's start with the basics: the Taco Bell cruncy taco is a mainstay of the chain's saver menu, made up of its unique hard-shell taco (not traditionally seen in Mexico, where tacos are typically soft), seasoned beef, chicken or beans, lettuce, and cheese. What you see is what you get with this tried and true classic.
Photo: Taco Bell
2. 7 Layer Burrito
This hefty burrito is bursting at the seams with seven layers of ingredients: black beans, Mexican rice, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and three different types of cheese. It was specially created for vegetarian Taco Bell customers in 1993, and fell off the American menu in 2020 - but UK customers can still get their hands on it.
Photo: Taco Bell
3. Volcano burrito
The volcano burrito is a fan favourite, according to Taco Bell, which describes the item as 'the all-rounder of burritos'. Spicy and crunchy, filled with seasoned meat or beans, nacho cheese sauce, sour cream, Mexican rice, and the ominously-named 'lava sauce'.
Photo: Taco Bell
4. Chalupa Supreme
The chalupa supreme is a traditional Mexican flatbread, deep-fried to crispy perfection and filled with seasoned beef, a three-cheese blend, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.
Photo: Taco Bell