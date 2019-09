Tour operator Thomas Cook has confirmed that it is seeking £200 million in extra funding as it attempts to prevent a collapse.

The company said it is in talks with stakeholders, including leading shareholder Chinese firm Fosun, to bridge the funding gap.

In an update to the market, it said the fundraiser is expected to significantly dilute existing shareholders' stakes in the firm, with "significant risk of no recovery".