This versatile property unit is available to buy in a prime Lytham town centre location

Here is a rare chance to buy an empty retail unit that is located right in the heart of Lytham town centre, and provides great scope for any number of potential businesses.

Currently used as an exclusive ladies’ clothing retailer, under the name La Tete Et Tout, the centrally heated premises will be offered to interested parties with vacant possession.

The unit is currently occupied by La Tete Et Tout

The well-cared-for ground floor accommodation includes the main shop area, with a tiled floor and concealed lighting.

There is an additional store room with wood effect flooring, a kitchen, and toilet facilities.

A useful yard is situated to the rear of the property.

Viewing is recommended by the agents, to fully appreciate the space and quality of what is on offer, and the opportunity that exists with the central location of the unit, that is for sale at £160,000 and is freehold.

To arrange to take a look around the property, or for any further information about the premises offered, contact estate agents Kenricks for an appointment on 01253 420420.

15 Clifton Street, Lytham - £160,000