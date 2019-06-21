This new Blackpool 'micropub' is one step closer to opening

Have your say

The potential new Blackpool drinking hole could be opening very soon.

The Council had previously given the go-ahead for "CASK" to take over the space of an empty pet shop on Layton Road.

CASK is set to take over an empty shop space on Layton Road.

Paul Gabbitas, 53, of Cherry Tree Road - director at Cask Micropub - is now applying for a Premises License for the establishment.

READ MORE >>> A new 'micropub' is set to open up in Layton - here's where



If granted, CASK will be allowed to sell alcohol and play recorded and live music.

Planning documents say that CASK would open from 11am until midnight from Monday to Saturday, and from 11am until 11pm on Sundays and bank holidays.

An enclosed rear yard, which will be used as an "outdoor/smoking area", would close at 10pm.

Three jobs - one full-time and two part-time - are set to be created at the new pub.

If the application was successful, CASK could join a list of several other new businesses on Layton Road which have thrived in recent years.

The Council is accepting comments from the public about the Premises License application until 18/07/19.