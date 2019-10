A survey has revealed the nation’s most hated office buzzwords.

The research by Vanquis Bank asked office workers to vote for which odd little words and phrases they most hated. Here are the 10 they voted as the most annoying:

1. Synergy 14.7% This is a popular one, particularly with senior management. other Buy a Photo

2. ASAP 15.6% A little passive-aggressive? other Buy a Photo

3. Deets 15.9% Just say 'details'! other Buy a Photo

4. My door is always open 16% To be fair, this is usual someone in senior management just trying to be nice. other Buy a Photo

View more