These are the Apple plugs that have been recalled over electric shock fears - and how to get a replacement

Apple has announced a voluntary recall of certain AC wall plug adapters after confirming they can break and risk giving an electric shock when touched.

The three-pronged plugs, primarily used in the UK, Hong Kong and Singapore, were sold with Mac computer and mobile devices between 2003 and 2010, as well as part of the Apple World Travel Adapter Kit.

"Because customer safety is a top priority, Apple is asking customers to stop using affected plug adapters," the company said in a blog post.

Apple said it was aware of six incidents worldwide involving the plugs, but the recall did not affect its USB port-based adapters.

The technology giant confirmed it will exchange affected plugs for new adapters.

How to identify if your adapter is affected?

Compare your adapter to the images above. Affected three-prong wall plug adapters are white, with no letters in the inside slot where it attaches to an Apple power adapter. New adapters are white with gray on the inside portion that attaches to the power adapter.

How can I exchange my plug?

Apple are advising customers who would like a replacement to follow one of the following options:

Find an Authorized Apple Service Provider

Make an appointment at an Apple Retail Store

Contact Apple Support

You will need your serial number to hand so that the company can verify your Mac, iPad, iPhone or iPod as part of the exchange process.

